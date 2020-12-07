West Plains City Administrator Tom Stehn has announced he will retire from his post on April 30, 2021.
Stehn, who has held the position since September 2011, announced his decision Friday afternoon, after deliberation with family and friends. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jack Pahlmann, Stehn stated he is excited to start the next chapter in his life and spend more time with his growing family.
“I want to take this opportunity to thank the city of West Plains for all of the opportunities I have experienced working for the city,” said Stehn. “I have genuinely enjoyed my employment as city administrator and will miss everyone involved in the city. I will do everything I can to make this transition as smooth as possible.”
During Stehn’s tenure, the city has focused on improving its transportation infrastructure, bolstering public safety and completing several prominent construction projects in West Plains. Those projects include two new fire stations, a new West Plains Regional Airport facility, a new West Plains Transit building, three additional bridges and eight city streets.
Also during this time, he oversaw extensive renovations to the Jimmie Carroll Sports Complex, which now houses the Parks and Recreation Department, and Fire Station No. 1 on Kissinger Street, which is now the headquarters for the West Plains Fire Department.
“I’m very proud to be part of all those projects,” Stehn said.
However, he noted there is one project that he wishes he could have seen through to its completion: the planned railroad overpass on Independence Drive.
“Though I won’t see the project to the end, I feel pretty confident that it will get completed,” Stehn said. Before joining the city, Stehn had worked for 29 years with the Missouri Department of Transportation, retiring from the department as a district engineer.
He has also helped guide the city through a number of challenges since 2011, including the devastating flood that hit the area in April 2017, and, more recently, the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the things he is grateful for in his role, Stehn added his thanks to West Plains voters for approving a city use tax in April 2018. The tax allowed the city to collect sales tax from online purchases.
“At the beginning of the pandemic, we were projecting sales tax revenue to dip by 25% to 30%, but in part because of the use tax were in a much better situation than if we didn’t have it,” he said.
He and his wife Arleen live in West Plains with their daughter Nikki. The family also includes their son Ryan, who resides in Kansas, and their daughter Gennie and son Christopher, who both live in Utah. The Stehns have three grandchildren and a fourth on the way.
Stehn said his decision to retire is something he has been considering for the last couple of years, and that it boils down to wanting to be closer to his grandchildren. He lightheartedly confided that the idea of retirement is scary.
“I’ve been working since I was 15, and now I’m trying to think of what I’m going to do with all that free time,” he joked.
Besides spending more time with his grandchildren and family, Stehn says he wants to focus more on his hobbies, especially woodworking.
