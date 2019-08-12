Larry Holman

Mr. Larry Eugene Holman, 76, departed this life on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at the Flo & Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro. He was born in Thayer, Mo., and lived in Trumann, Ark., for 39 years and was formerly of Jonesboro. He worked 28 years for Northeast Arkansas Fence Company, retired from Roach Mfg., and was a member of Melton Ave. Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, one brother and was the son of the late Samuel and Mildred Redburn Holman.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda Ostrom Holman of the home; two daughters, Debby (Anthony) Renshaw and Renea (Anthony) Burchfield both of Trumann; two sons, Larry T. Holman of Thayer, Mo., and Robbie Holman of Trumann; nine grandchildren, Eric Holman, Britni Brown, Tanner Holman, Hunter Holman, Dustin Watts, Shea Holman, Whitney Michelle Holman, Cody James Thomas Watts and Tyler Renshaw, and several great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Thompson Funeral Home in Trumann. A celebration of life will follow at 6 p.m. with Matthew Flad and Nolan Glover officiating. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Thayer Cemetery in Thayer, MO.
Pallbearers will be Eric Holman, Tanner Holman, Hunter Holman, Dustin Watts, Cody James Thomas Watts, Tyler Renshaw and Josh Brown.
An online register book can be signed at www.thompsonfuneralhome.net
