Graveside services for D. T. Chamberlain, 93, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Howell Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Chamberlain passed away at 4:02 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at NHC HealthCare.
He was born Sept. 14, 1927, at Pomona, Mo., to Herbert L. Chamberlain and Sadie Clinton Rainer Chamberlain. D.T. graduated from Willow Springs High School.
On Sept. 23, 1955, he was married at Tupelo, Miss., to Alice Brazeal. Mr. Chamberlain was a veteran, having served with the United States Army.
He worked as a livestock dealer, buying and selling hogs at the West Plains City Scales for over 50 years. D.T. loved to farm and spent his spare time on the family’s farm raising cattle, hogs and chickens. He was the owner of Chamberlain Auto Sales as well as a real estate agent for Laurin Realty.
D.T. was very active in the West Plains community, serving many years on the board of Wood and Huston Bank, MFA Oil, the Missouri Pork Producers and acted as the secretary of The Farm Bureau for a time as well. He was an avid supporter and deliveryman for his wife’s Avon business, spending over 50 years delivering Avon products.
He looked forward to summertime where he would drive to the bootheel to purchase truckloads of peaches to deliver to his friends in the West Plains community. He loved to socialize and never met a stranger, no matter where he was. He always had a smile on his face and a story to tell.
Mr. Chamberlain was of the Assembly of God faith.
He is survived by his wife Alice Chamberlain, of the family home; three children Danny Chamberlain and wife Nancy, Springfield, Mo., Danna Nelson and husband Tony, Central City, Iowa, and Diana Haeffner, West Plains; five grandchildren Shannon Kiefer and husband Chris, Brandon Chamberlain, Joshua Cannon and wife Samantha, Zachary Haeffner and special friend Sherri, and Jordan Cannon and wife Mary; six great-grandchildren Gracie Watson, Logan Watson, Harmony Haeffner, Cade Kiefer, Nash Cannon and Brynlee Cannon; and one sister-in-law Ruby Veon, Red Oak, Iowa.
His parents; mother-in-law and father-in-law Cleo and Roy Brazeal; three sisters-in-law Violet, Barbara and Letha; and four brothers-in-law Harry, Cliff, Michael and Lane preceded him in death.
Mr. Chamberlain will lie in state from 5 until 8 p.m. Tuesday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Alzheimer’s Association and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main St., West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
