Mabel Wilson

Funeral services for Mabel Louise Wilson, 99, West Plains, Mo., were held at 2 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in the Rose Chapel of the Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Wilson passed away at 1:03 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at her home near West Plains.
She was born Dec. 16, 1920, at West Plains, Mo., to Harvey Henry Holbrook and Syble Ellouise Bacon Holbrook. On July 29, 1939, she was married at West Plains, Mo., to Oliver Leslie Wilson who preceded her in death on Dec. 24, 1983.
Mrs. Wilson loved quilting, cooking, and farming. She enjoyed volunteering at her church which included the many church dinners and child care. Mrs. Wilson was of the Pentecostal faith and attended the Faith Assembly of God Church and Spring Creek Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by two granddaughters Margie Rogers and husband Ronald and Josie Hines and husband, James, all of West Plains, Missouri; six great-grandchildren Bonnie Westfall, James Q. Hines, Madison Davidson and husband Josh, Wilson Darby Reeves and husband Isaiah, Rebecca Banaka and husband David, and Rhonda Rogers; seven great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law Nora Wilson, West Plains, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.
Her parents, husband, son Leslie Wayne Wilson, three sisters and two brothers preceded her in death.
Interment was in the Homeland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Homeland Cemetery and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
