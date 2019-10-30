Fairview School is on a mission.
Each year, under the direction of longtime teacher Regina Kissinger, students work hard to educate their parents on the importance of giving blood, say Red Cross officials, and in turn, the kids learn the value of helping save lives.
All that hard work goes into holding the school’s annual Fall Blood Drive, which this year, will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at the school, 4306 K Highway. This year, the school is trying to beat its 2018 record-setting 170 units of blood, said officials.
Blood supply levels tend to drop to dangerously low levels during winter months and holidays, officials explained; blood drives like Fairview’s help the Red Cross collect as much as possible to help keep the inventory strong for the months ahead.
To schedule an appointment ahead of time, donors can visit redcrossblood.org, call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) or download the Red Cross Blood Donor app.
