(Editor's Note: The Quill has learned Joey Marcak's address has been updated in court documents, previously listed as Pearl Circle. The following article has been edited to reflect that change.)
The state will seek the death penalty for a West Plains man charged with two counts of first-degree murder related to the gunshot deaths of two Howell County residents in May.
Joey Marcak, 31, Eighth Street, initially held on $1 million bail, has had his bail revoked, according to court documents. The request for the death penalty was filed by Howell County Prosecuting Attorney Michael Hutchings on May 27. Marcak is also charged with three counts of armed criminal action and one count of first-degree attempted robbery.
Codefendants Levi Daniel Gunter, 37, AB Highway, and Kyla R. Croney, 34, Viola, Ark., continue to be held on $500,000 bond each after bond reduction requests for each of them were denied.
The two, who are cousins, are each charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action and two counts of first-degree attempted robbery.
Croney’s preliminary hearing is set for June 25 and Gunter’s is set for July 7. Marcak and Croney have each entered a not guilty plea; Gunter has not yet entered a plea, according to court records.
The bodies of Richard L. Kuntz, 30, West Plains, and Frankie L. Ziegler, 28, Mtn. View, both dead of apparent gunshot wounds, were found on the evening of May 5 in their parked vehicle on property off of County Road 4000 in West Plains by the property owner.
The charges were filed after Croney allegedly told someone she had been at the murder scene and law enforcement was notified. After being taken in for questioning, she reportedly implicated Gunter and a third suspect, later identified as Marcak.
Croney and Gunter reportedly told detectives they met up with Marcak at a home on Lanton Road, and said Marcak told Croney to call Ziegler and Kuntz to arrange a fake drug deal because the victims had stolen a car and cash from him.
According to court documents, both told detectives they went with Marcak, who had a firearm, and Gunter said they dropped Marcak off with what appeared to be a shotgun and he hid in the brush to wait for the victims to arrive.
Gunter and Croney then drove back up the road and, when Kuntz and Ziegler arrived, led them back down to where Marcak was hiding, Gunter reportedly said, adding that when the victims' vehicle stopped, Marcak approached it and fired four or five rounds into it.
Gunter also reportedly told Detective Bryan Brauer that, after the shootings, the three of them went to Gunter's home taking Croney's SIM card out of her cell phone and destroying it on the way. At his home, Gunter said, Marcak took off the clothes he was wearing and put them in a furnace, along with five spent shotgun shells.
According to the documents, Gunter said he then borrowed a cutting torch from a friend at Marcak's request, and assisted him in melting the shotgun down with it. The unburned pieces of the shotgun and the brass from the shells were then buried in three separate locations near his property, Gunter allegedly told Brauer.
The West Plains Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Howell County Sheriff's Department, the South Central Drug Task Force, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Fulton County Arkansas Sheriff's Department, the Salem Arkansas Police Department, and the Arkansas State Police.
SIX HOMICIDE CASES SINCE APRIL
The deaths are two of six homicides being prosecuted in the area since April.
Stanley A. Kenaga, 30, and Joseph W. Proffer, 22, are each charged with second-degree murder, first-degree burglary, second-degree arson, abandonment of a corpse and stealing $750 or more, all felonies.
The two were charged after the discovery of a woman’s body in a burned home in Birch Tree in western Shannon County, the motive allegedly burglary.
Barbara J. Lynn, 77, was reportedly beaten and strangled to death after she interrupted Kenaga and Proffer in the middle of a break-in April 2.
In the overnight hours of May 9, the body of Devon Massey, 22, was found just off of County Road 195 near Dora in eastern Ozark County. He appeared to have died from a single gunshot wound to the center of his chest, according to documents submitted to prosecutors.
Allen Robie Shafer, 32, West Plains, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle related to the incident.
Shafer reportedly told police he shot Massey during an altercation with another man present, then left Massey on the county road and drove away in a vehicle belonging to a relative of Massey’s.
On May 23, West Plains police responded to a home at Lone Oak Trailer Park off of Lanton Road to find a man lying outside a home with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and right forearm. The victim, Kraig K. Lynch, 30, West Plains, was transported to Ozarks Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.
Jonathon Thomas Goodman, 24, was taken into police custody at the scene. Goodman and Lynch had reportedly been involved in an altercation at Goodman’s home when Goodman shut himself in his bathroom while Lynch was attempting to pull the door off its hinges, then made good on a threat to shoot Lynch, firing through the door and striking him, Goodman told police.
Before he succumbed to his injuries, Lynch allegedly told emergency medical service workers on scene that Goodman had shot him as he was trying to leave.
Goodman is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Dylan J. Hanger, 28, of Mtn. View, was arrested Saturday and charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence after reportedly leading authorities to the body of his estranged wife, Brittany Gorman, 29, also of Mtn. View.
Gorman had last been seen May 20 in Mtn. View, and the incident was being investigated by special agents with the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch, the Texas County Sheriff's Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Hanger had been interviewed as a person of interest but first denied knowing anything about Gorman’s disappearance.
Six days later, National Park Service investigators interviewed three witnesses who said they were at Buck Hollow River Access in Texas County at about 10 p.m. May 20, and saw Gorman's truck with Hanger at the passenger side of the vehicle. The witnesses also told investigators that when Hanger saw them driving toward him, he walked to a white Chevrolet Trailblazer and left the area hastily.
In a second interview, Hanger allegedly told law enforcement he and Gorman had been in a physical altercation at the access, and that during an argument, Gorman pulled out knife and stuck it to his shoulder.
Hanger allegedly told investigators he then placed Gorman in a choke hold until she went unconscious and they fell to the ground, and then for another one to two minutes longer. When he realized she wasn't breathing, Hanger then reportedly said he rolled her over and saw blood, and alleged she fell on the knife when she hit the ground.
Hanger reportedly stated after he realized Gorman was dead, he took her body in his white Trailblazer and drove to a location off CC Highway west of West Plains in Ozark County and dumped her body in the woods. It was found about 30 yards away from a Mark Twain National Forest trailhead, according to investigators.
In 2018, the most recent year for which data has been tallied, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported five murder charges in Howell and surrounding counties, including Wright County. Ten murder charges were reported for 2017 in the same area.
