(April 25, 1927-March 27, 2020)
Saint Royal (Jack) McCann passed away peacefully in Walnut Creek on March 27, 2020. His wife of 75 years, Jo McCann, was by his side. He was 92, born in West Plains, Mo. Throughout his life, Jack was kind and loving to all he met. He worked hard and was dedicated to helping others.
He is survived by his wife; two of their daughters, Linda Foley and Barbara Cady; and two of their grandchildren, Steven Cady and Whitney Foley.
He is predeceased by their daughter, Sharon Hognestad, and their grandson, Russell Cady. Jack has three great-grandchildren and a large extended family at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
Jack dedicated his career to building protections for workers through his work at IBEW. He retired from IBEW International as Vice President of the 9th District. Jack was appointed in the 1970s by Governor Reagan to serve on the Council on Industrial Relations, and he served as co-chairman of the Council for many years. Prior to his role at IBEW International, Jack served as the Business Manager of IBEW Local 302. Jack completed his apprenticeship at Local 302 and became a journeyman inside wireman. In June 2000, IBEW Local 302 named its building after him.
Jack loved to share the outdoors with family and friends. He was an avid horseback rider, water skier, and fisherman, and he enjoyed almost all spectator sports. He loved people and people loved him. He will be missed greatly and always will be held in the hearts of his family.
A celebration of Jack's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Jack would want support for the IBEW "Unity Fund," at 900 Seventh St. NW, Washington, DC 20001 (or ibew.org), or the charity of your choice.
