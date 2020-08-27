Since its formal incorporation as a nonprofit organization in 2017, Ozark Regional Cats in West Plains, abbreviated by its volunteers as ORCats, has spayed and neutered 150 feral and stray cats, effectively preventing thousands more, and found homes for countless other cats, say the group’s members.
Several of its rescue efforts are locally famous, having earned a following of their own, such as Pennywise, a gregarious and affectionate older black cat who made a home behind East Towne Village, not to mention some friends. One of those was Wages Brewing Company co-owner Amber Wages, who developed an affection for the cat last fall, when it repeatedly showed up for lap snuggles from business patrons.
Wages said that brewery employee Amy Fischer, a member of Ozark Regional Cats’ board of directors, noticed the cat appeared to be ill and its face was swollen. Fischer went to the group for help.
Normally, the organization only secures the most basic veterinary care — sterilization and vaccines — but for Pennywise, who was visibly miserable, Vice President Autumn Shirley was ready to spring into action, with the enthusiastic support of the rest of the board.
Shirley collected the cat and took it to veterinarian Dr. Eugene Ulmanis of the Animal Clinic of West Plains, for the standard vetting and an assessment of its overall health. It was determined Pennywise had a significant infection and needed a tooth pulled.
An online fundraising campaign was quickly thrown together by Shirley, as that expense was not in the nonprofit’s budget, and the cost of the extra care was covered by community support within two days.
Pennywise quickly recuperated, a much happier cat than before. But winter was beginning to settle in and Wages couldn’t bear the thought the cat would be left out in the cold. So she adopted it.
“He is not only thriving, he is no longer thin, but happily a little chubby,” said Wages, nearly nine months after welcoming the cat to her home. “He’s playful and has adjusted perfectly in our group of spoiled furbabies.”
Pennywise’s tale is one of many success stories claimed by Ozark Regional Cats, more of which can be read on the group’s outreach page on Facebook, found by searching @ORCatsWP.
The nonprofit’s goal is to reduce the number of homeless and feral cats in the West Plains area through sterilization, vaccination and ongoing care combined with community engagement and education.
“We work with community members to identify feral cat colonies and then we go in and use live traps to catch the cats, take them to the vet for sterilizations, vaccinations and any other medical needs, and then release them back to their colony. We also ear-tip them for easy identification,” explained Shirley. “Occasionally, we come across kittens or domesticated cats in the colonies, and we try to rehome them whenever possible.”
She added the organization does not have a physical location or formal shelter facility, so it does not take in cats. All of the work carried out by ORCats is completely volunteer-driven by board members and supporters in the community, including feeding, trapping, securing veterinary care and transporting them to appointments or new homes.
The group has no official affiliations, said Shirley, though its members are “very grateful” for Dr. Ulmanis and his staff, who have provided the overwhelming majority of medical care for the cats. In addition to the Animal Clinic of West Plains, ORCats works with four volunteers from the community who feed feral cat colonies and monitor their overall health.
“Without these volunteers, we would fall so very short of our ambition, which is to manage feline overpopulation in the community,” said board President Abby Hess. “Volunteers are basically our eyes and ears — they tell us when new cats come into a colony and need to be sterilized, if there appears to be health trouble or if the cats are causing problems for neighbors, like property damage. We want to mitigate those issues before they become big problems.”
Hess added several other volunteers have been instrumental in providing foster care for orphaned kittens, noting that is not an easy role to fill.
Officially incorporated in 2017, the group got its informal start in 2016 when several friends collectively recognized a problem with cat overpopulation in West Plains and a need for a trap, spay and neuter, and release/rehome program, commonly known as TNR.
“There are no other organizations in our area that are dedicated to working with the community’s feral cats,” said Shirley. “We feel that this represents a huge oversight in the goal of reducing the homeless cat population, and our goal is to close that gap and be a part of the solution.”
Ozark Regional Cats has always worked in West Plains, but its mission is to one day expand to outlying communities as support grows by way of donors and volunteers. Several founding members had years of experience caretaking feral cats before registering the group as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in 2017.
“We are very pleased to be able to say that we have sterilized over 150 feral cats since 2017, effectively preventing thousands of additional homeless cats,” said Shirley. “With the help of the amazing doctors and staff at the Animal Clinic of West Plains, we have made a real impact.”
In 2019, Ozark Regional Cats received grant funding through the “I’m Pet Friendly” program offered through the Missouri Department of Agriculture, which not only helped sterilize even more cats, said Shirley, it went a long way toward preemptively closing a fundraising gap caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also in 2019, the organization formally joined the Greater West Plains Area Chamber of Commerce as a member of the Nonprofit Alliance.
“One of our goals for the future is to establish a low cost spay/neuter option for the public, but it has been a challenge to set it up because the veterinary clinics in our area have been very busy and don't necessarily have the time or the funds to assist us with this,” said Shirley. “We are hopeful that we can launch this next year and encourage anyone with an interest in supporting this program in any way to reach out to us.”
To date, the group has built four shelters at the request of property and business owners, with the goal of providing a warm, dry place for feral cats and to help avoid damage to homes and businesses caused by cats looking for such places.
To learn more about the group, follow the Facebook page for updates, email ozarkregionalcats@gmail.com, or go online to www.ozarkcats.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.