The Moody Community Center will hold a pig roast fundraiser and annual meeting Saturday at the Moody Community Building on E Highway in southern Howell County.
The meal will start at 5 p.m. and will cost $5 per plate. Children age 12 and younger eat free.
The annual meeting will follow at 6 p.m. with an auction afterwards. Up for bid will be pies, a quilt and many other items.
For children and adults, there will be hay rides, a bounce house, Halloween costume contest and special music.
All proceeds will go towards repairs of the Moody Community Building.
For information or to donate call Lynn Tyree, 293-4143 or Linda Squire, 255-5694.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.