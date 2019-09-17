Rockwell Mincher

Rockwell Lee Mincher was born Oct. 5, 1955, in Amarillo, Texas, to Betty Paschall and Marvin Neal Mincher, and died Sept. 4, 2019.
Grandparents were Johnny and Ruby Perkins and Jessie and Callie Mincher.
He attended schools in Amarillo and West Plains, Mo. He also studied with DeVry Institute and Plainview Baptist College in Plainview, Texas, and several Bible classes.
Rockwell was a cook and worked at Ramada Inn and several places in Amarillo and several places in West Plains. He had one daughter Rachel Ann, husband Aron Lockhart, in Lubbock, Texas.
His last years he was quite ill and unable to work, but was a caring helper in senior housing and reached out to many people. He enjoyed church and went to the First Christian Church in West Plains.
Graveside memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Howell County Memorial Park with Pastor Rick Rutledge officiating and Carter Funeral Home in charge.
In His Time
Written by Karen Wells
I’ve often asked Him why
He allows the dark blue skies
And for the many tears
That lately flood my eyes.
My answer hasn’t come
But my God remains the same,
And I know He’ll give me strength
To meet each passing day.
And thru the many trials I face
I feel His warm embrace,
And stand in wonder of His presence
And glory in his grace.
Then if I ask again
I’ll remember how it’s been
And my load will lighten
For with Him – the day I’ll spend.
His Journey’s
Just Begun
Don’t think of him as gone away.
His journey’s just begun.
Life holds so many facets-
This earth is only one.
Just think of him as resting
From the sorrows and the tears.
In a place of warmth and comfort
Where there are no days or years.
Think how he must be wishing
That we could know, today,
How nothing but our sadness
Can really pass away.
And think of him as living
In the hearts of those he touched.
For nothing loved is ever lost-
And he was loved so much.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.