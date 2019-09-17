Rockwell Mincher

Rockwell Lee Mincher was born Oct. 5, 1955, in Amarillo, Texas, to Betty Paschall and Marvin Neal Mincher, and died Sept. 4, 2019.

Grandparents were Johnny and Ruby Perkins and Jessie and Callie Mincher.

He attended schools in Amarillo and West Plains, Mo. He also studied with DeVry Institute and Plainview Baptist College in Plainview, Texas, and several Bible classes.

Rockwell was a cook and worked at Ramada Inn and several places in Amarillo and several places in West Plains. He had one daughter Rachel Ann, husband Aron Lockhart, in Lubbock, Texas.

His last years he was quite ill and unable to work, but was a caring helper in senior housing and reached out to many people. He enjoyed church and went to the First Christian Church in West Plains.

Graveside memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Howell County Memorial Park with Pastor Rick Rutledge officiating and Carter Funeral Home in charge. 

In His Time

Written by Karen Wells

I’ve often asked Him why

He allows the dark blue skies

And for the many tears

That lately flood my eyes.

My answer hasn’t come

But my God remains the same,

And I know He’ll give me strength

To meet each passing day.

And thru the many trials I face

I feel His warm embrace,

And stand in wonder of His presence

And glory in his grace.

Then if I ask again

I’ll remember how it’s been

And my load will lighten

For with Him – the day I’ll spend.

His Journey’s

Just Begun

Don’t think of him as gone away.

His journey’s just begun.

Life holds so many facets-

This earth is only one.

Just think of him as resting

From the sorrows and the tears.

In a place of warmth and comfort

Where there are no days or years.

Think how he must be wishing

That we could know, today,

How nothing but our sadness

Can really pass away.

And think of him as living

In the hearts of those he touched.

For nothing loved is ever lost-

And he was loved so much.

