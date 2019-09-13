Hello Howell County!
After having a wet spring and summer, the last of summer and the start of fall are is hot and dry which is great for the Road & Bridge crews to finish up their repairs and chip and sealing of the county’s hard surfaced roads. Please be patient with the crews as they are doing what is needed. Expect some delays!
County Collector Dennis Von Allmen held the annual delinquent tax sale for 2019. Three of the four properties sold.
The Commission held the county’s tax rate hearing and set the Road & Bridge levy at 0.1775 and General Revenue at 0.000, the same as last year.
The Howell County Use and Sales Tax receipts continue to come in strong!
The Howell County Commission approved county payroll, went out for bids on construction of a new courtroom in the Court House, and approved the additions and abatements from the Collector’s Office. Howell County along with the City of West Plains designated and did a proclamation declaring the week of September 23-29, 2019 as Diaper Need Awareness week for the Diaper Resource Center. We also did a resolution for the City of West Plains Tourism Development Council.
County Clerk Kelly Waggoner recently attended her mandatory County Clerk’s training session.
The Howell County Commission and several of the elected officials, along with Emergency Management Director Mike Coldiron, several emergency personnel and law enforcement from around Howell County and surrounding counties recently participated in the Region G EOC Activation Exercise held in Willow Springs. This exercise is intended to help county officials, law enforcement and emergency personnel to gain familiarity with personnel and the emergency implementation process to be prepared for various emergencies around the region.
Longtime circuit clerk employee, Sherry Due recently retired after 24 ½ years of service. We wish her all the best in retirement. Another longtime employee recently celebrated 30 years with the County. Helena Spencer of the County Clerk’s office, we appreciate your service and loyalty.
Remember the 2018 Plat books and CDs are still available at the low price of $35 and maps are available for $40.
Our doors are always open to you. The full Commission is in session every Monday and Thursday. Come and see us, and remember Howell County is a great place to live and raise a family!
