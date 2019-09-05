Volunteers, community members and donors are working to revive the historic Ingle Hotel in downtown Thayer, with the hope to open a coffee shop to helpf fund the renovation and operation of crisis housing for victims of domestic violence through Selah House of Oregon County.
Volunteer Donna France tests a paint sander on the outside woodwork. Workers aim to have the coffee shop at 133 Front St. open by the end of September.
“We definitely have a project, but we have a lot of people here,” she observes. “It’s kind of at its worst at the moment.”
Chipping paint is being removed and workers are rebuilding a gutted kitchen rebuilt as volunteer B.J. Jordan provides a tour of the 11-bedroom structure. The building was last used as a hotel in the early 1970s, before the end of railroad stops that brought travelers in need of lodging.
The Ingle Hotel was built in 1901. It boasts high ceilings and a sitting area separated from the old lobby by pocket doors with ornamental handles. The sitting room leads to an area with a stone fireplace that may be refitted with gas logs, a cozy spot for events or meetings, located directly off of the kitchen.
Upstairs, the rooms are topped by transom windows and the wooden floors remain, waiting to be buffed and refinished.
There is a lot of work to be done, but a lot of good volunteers and donors have stepped forward, says Jenny Underwood, member of the Selah Place of Oregon County board.
Seven rooms have been adopted by different groups for renovation, and the number of beds and the theme of the room will be determined by the adopting volunteers.
A room decorated with vintage wallpaper printed with trains has been adopted by a group of domestic abuse survivors who plan on keeping the wallpaper as part of the decoration.
Eventually all 11 rooms will be refinished and accessible by an entrance separate from the coffee house, each with its own sink. A day use room where the old balcony was enclosed many years ago over the front entrance will be available, plus a full communal bathroom.
The facility will be open to take in clients any time of night or day, and is the first crisis housing center Selah Place will operate in Oregon County.
It is located just up the street from the Thayer Police Department, and hopes are that will provide some peace of mind to shelter seekers while they make arrangements for more permanent housing.
Underwood, a retired nurse, has committed to staffing the shelter overnight for the first six months it is open. The project has been underway for months, but really picked up momentum when the property was officially purchased in August and donations and volunteers began coming in.
Selah Place of Oregon County has a lease agreement with the owner, Oregon County Music Association. Underwood is also on the board of the music association.
The group had some money from insurance collected when the group’s property burned several years ago, she explained. She joined Selah Place board specifically to find a property suitable for crisis housing and looked at a couple of other properties before investigating the old hotel.
“It was love at first sight, but we were careful,” Underwood says. Some updates and preservation work was done by the last owner about six years ago, including a new roof Underwood says “probably saved the place,” and the renovation of the downstairs area fronting the sidewalk, last used as a photography studio.
Four engineers took a look at the property to make sure it was sound and able to be renovated for the purpose they intend.
The upstairs is still rough, but earnest work is underway.
Thayer High School Principal Mark Pitts and counselor Adam Rouse deliver a donated bed, making several trips up and down the stairs, and others stop by to lend support and take a look at the progress.
The coffee house should be open in time for the Thayer Bobcats’ homecoming weekend Sept. 27. Volunteer barista and “coffee fanatic” Lynn Miller is polishing her technique, and Underwood says the tentative menu includes not only coffee but baked goods like scones and other pastries.
She hopes the restaurant, located with a view of the Burlington Northern train yard, will appeal to not just coffee lovers but “trainspotters” and nostalgia buffs too.
In the meantime, supporters of the project are invited to drop by for a visit, to see the facility and look at the the current list of items and work needed to make it all come together.
