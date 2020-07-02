Sara Deatherage

Sara Margaret Deatherage, 89, West Plains, Mo., passed away at 8:16 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Ozarks Medical Center.
She was born Feb. 23, 1931, at Kansas City, Kan., to William Harrity and Grace Wylie Harrity. Mrs. Deatherage was a Christian and loved her kids and grandkids.
She is survived by two children John David Deatherage and Ted Deatherage and wife Vicky, all of West Plains; three grandchildren Samantha, Cory and Jazlynn; one great-grandchild Makenna; one brother Joe Harrity and wife Donna; two sisters Mary Lynch and Rita DeGruson; and many nieces and nephews.
Her parents, one sister Leona Thompson and four brothers Fred, Harry, Robert and Mike Harrity preceded her in death.
Most folks are unaware that our mom suffered from profound hearing loss. As the years passed, she became more and more socially isolated. Mom saw few people in person. She went out less and fewer people stopped by to visit. That's why she spent so much time on Facebook and emailing with her friends.
In lieu of sending flowers and cards, we ask that you think of someone like our mom, older, alone, hard of hearing and not very mobile. Someone socially isolated but too proud to say so.
What we ask is that you make an effort to reconnect with them. Make them a little less lonely. To honor our mother's memory, please make the effort to lift the burden of loneliness for someone else.
It's a small thing to ask but we can't think of anything she would have thought more important.
