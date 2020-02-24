West Plains R-7 School District officials are now accepting nominations for the 2020 Zizzer Academic Hall of Fame Distinguished Zizzer Award and Educator of the Year.
Nominees should be positive role models for students while making a positive contribution to society. Nominations for the Zizzer Academic Hall of Fame are due March 13, while those for Educator of the Year should be made by March 23.
Submissions may be made online at www.zizzers.org. Scroll down to find links to nomination applications for both awards.
District officials said the goals of the Zizzer Academic Hall of Fame are to provide positive role models for students and recognize the academic, civic and professional achievements of Zizzer alumni. Nominees must have graduated from West Plains High School at least 10 years prior to nomination, have a degree from an institution of higher learning and/or extensive experience in their career field and must have made a positive contribution to society either now or in the past.
Materials supporting the requirements of the nomination and a description of the nominee’s achievements should be submitted on the application.
