Officials with the city of West Plains have reported detectives with the West Plains Police Department are investigating the theft of a city-owned pickup truck that was taken Tuesday from a location on Howell Avenue.
The vehicle is possibly associated with burglaries that happened early Monday morning, according to the police department.
Anyone with information on the theft is encouraged to call the detective’s division of the West Plains Police Department at 256-2244 or email CrimeTips@westplains.net.
