Members of the West Plains R-7 School Board will meet at 5 p.m. tonight at the West Plains Elementary Library, beginning with a closed session.
Due to ongoing restrictions on crowd sizes, total attendance including board members and administrators will be limited to 10.
The open session will begin at 6 p.m., also accessible via Zoom. All who wish to join the meeting online may do so by going to zoom.us/j/93675158965?pwd=ZHNSWHNsdTJRZFVDb3NvN3F5NG1CUT09. The meeting identification number is 936 7515 8965 and the password is 540522.
Board members Christena Coleman, Courtney Beykirch and Lee Freeman filed for re-election to their seats with no one challenging them. They will be sworn in, and a board president and vice president will be elected and a board secretary and board treasurer will be appointed.
A Missouri School Board Association (MSBA) delegate and alternate and a tax increment finance (TIF) committee member will also be appointed.
Regular agenda items include academic and capital improvements updates, a first reading of the preliminary 2020-2021 budget, a discussions of the 2020-2021 agreement with OPAA food services, CARES fund expenditures, summer school, the beginning of the 2020 school year and the Missouri State High School Athletic Association (MSHSAA).
High school graduation and the middle school promotion will also be discussed. There will be a first reading of a collective bargaining agreement and an update on school lunches through the month of June.
Superintendent Dr. Lori Wilson will present a report.
The next regular meeting will be held 5 p.m. June 23 at the West Plains Elementary library.
