Eutha Taylor

Graveside services for Eutha Belle Taylor, 93, West Plains, Mo., were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Howell Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Taylor passed away at 11:15 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Brooke Haven Healthcare.
She was born March 28, 1926, at Elijah, Mo., to Amos Samuel Williams and Ola Jane Casey Williams. Eutha was raised in Ozark County and had lived in Arizona for 46 years before moving back to Missouri in 1990. On May 24, 1957, she was married at Lordsburg, N.M., to Cecil Wayne Taylor, who preceded her in death on June 7, 2015.
Mrs. Taylor worked at several jobs in her life consisting of factories, cashier and with a telephone company as an operator for a number of years. She loved growing flowers, sewing and caring for her family. Mrs. Taylor attended Central Church of Christ for several years.
She is survived by one son, Steven Ray Taylor and wife Laura, two stepsons Cecil Wayne Taylor Jr. and wife Glenda and Kenneth G. Taylor and wife Jeannie, four grandchildren, four stepgrandchildren, six great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, one sister Betty Langston, one brother Dwight “Whitey” Williams and wife Sue, and many nieces and nephews.
Her parents, husband, two sisters Geneva Scherff and Blanche Barton, one brother Edward Williams, one step-daughter Darlene Taylor and one step-granddaughter Barbara Smith preceded her in death.
Mrs. Taylor lay in state from 5 until 9 p.m., Sunday, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to any charity of choice and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
