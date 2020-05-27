The West Plains City Council will meet in special session at 3:30 p.m. today at West Plains City Hall, 1910 Holiday Lane.
Council members will review and take action on an employee compensation study.
With no other items on the agenda, after discussion and action on the study concludes, the council will adjourn.
