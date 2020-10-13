Junior Pettyjohn 

Graveside services for Junior Francis Pettyjohn, 78, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at New Hope Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Pettyjohn passed away at 5:35 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at his home.
He was born March 8, 1942, at Peace Valley, Mo., to Ollie Francis Pettyjohn and Maymie Ellen McFarland Pettyjohn. Mr. Pettyjohn was a veteran, having served with the United States Army. Before his retirement he worked at DRS, formerly Southwest Truck Body. He enjoyed fishing, playing pool and making deals. Mr. Pettyjohn attended Church of the Brethren.
He is survived by one son Scott Pettyjohn and wife Lora, Peace Valley, Mo.; four grandchildren Alisha Bettis and fiancé James Hood, Brandy Pettyjohn and fiancé Joseph Wheeler, Scotty Pettyjohn and fiancée Amber Brimm, and Samantha Headly; 15 great-grandchildren; four nieces Treena Blades, Ellen Weaver, Donna Ross and Sharon Pena; one nephew Dwayne Pettyjohn; and special friends Brian Shrubb and Charlene (Pinky) Bales.
His parents, one sister Lois Morgan, one brother Wayne Pettyjohn and one nephew Mark Shultz preceded him in death.
Mr. Pettyjohn will lie in state from 5 until 8 p.m. Thursday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
