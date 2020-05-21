Graveside services for Phill Whitsell, 82, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Oak Lawn Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Whitsell passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at West Vue Nursing Center.
He was born Oct. 5, 1937, at Evening Shade, Ark., to Henry S. Whitsell and Beautohn Melita Hutchison Whitsell. Mr. Whitsell was a veteran, having served with the United States Army. He was a tanker while in the Army and enjoyed telling the true story of running over a Volkswagen Beetle.
Phill retired as a post office clerk with the United States Postal Service. He loved sports and enjoyed playing golf. He was an avid fan of the Razorbacks, Grizzlies and Zizzers; he loved watching games. Phill loved his children and grandchildren. Mr. Whitsell was a member of First Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife Susie (Cherry) Whitsell, two children Greg Whitsell and Regina Eades, and four grandchildren Jacob Whitsell, Nicole Whitsell, Trenton Eades and wife Susie and Madison Eades and friend Wyatt Reid.
His parents, one brother Jim Whitsell, son-in-law Bob Eades and daughter-in-law Wendy Whitsell, preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Heart Care Services of OMC Foundation and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 W. Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.