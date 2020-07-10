A convicted felon allegedly discovered sleeping in the cab of a vehicle reported stolen by Howell-Oregon Electric Cooperative with two loaded firearms has been formally charged with nine felonies, including five counts of stealing a motor vehicle, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and a count each of stealing a firearm and stealing $750 or more.
The crimes were reportedly committed over four days beginning June 28 and ending the morning of July 2 with the arrest of Robert A. Abbott, 45, Koshkonong, by West Plains police officers.
Abbott was held in the Howell County Jail and transferred to Ozark County on charges there according to Howell County Sheriff’s Department officials. As of Thursday morning, charges against Abbott were being updated in Howell County.
On June 29, a 2006 GMC Sierra was reported stolen from South 63 Motors on Broadway, valued at $10,000; surveillance video reportedly showed Abbott riding a bicycle to the truck and stealing it.
Abbott reportedly told investigators the vehicle had been given to a woman but he didn’t know where it was. It was later learned it had been towed from County Road 2570 by a local towing company June 28, before it was reported stolen, and the victim was notified.
A 2000 Ford F-450 was reported stolen July 1 from Nichols Drive by an employee of Grisham Properties; no value was provided.
That vehicle was reportedly later found parked at Howell-Oregon Electric Cooperative on north U.S. 63.
Surveillance video recovered from the cooperative reportedly showed a man matching Abbott’s build, who wore the same clothing Abbott was wearing when he was arrested July 2 in the parking lot where the stolen vehicle was found.
The vehicle in which Abbott was said to be discovered was a 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck belonging to Howell-Oregon Electric Cooperative, pulling an 18-foot flatbed trailer. Also in the truck were tools and electronic tablets taken from other vehicles on the lot that also belonged to the business, with a total property value of $16,838, according to documents submitted to prosecutors.
Police alleged that Abbott drove the stolen Ford F-450 to Howell-Oregon Electric Co-op, where he left it parked when he took the Chevrolet.
A fourth vehicle, a 1996 Ford F-250 4X4, was reported stolen July 1 from a home on Eighth Street, along with a Smith and Wesson .45-caliber pistol that was in the vehicle, total value $3,900. The pistol was reportedly found in the vehicle with Abbott at the time of his arrest.
A 2018 Toyota Tundra was also reported stolen July 1 from Southern Hills Auto Plaza, valued at $46,000. The vehicle, with the keys missing, was found parked at Southern Bank on Preacher Roe Boulevard.
Witnesses stated the suspect was seen walking through the car lot, entering the vehicle and driving it away from the dealership, making a left turn toward U.S. 63.
Shortly after the incident, a dealership employee identified Abbott as the man seen on the car lot, and a set of keys belonging to the vehicle, the dealership and another local business was reportedly found in the vehicle Abbott was caught sleeping in. The cost to replace the locks at the businesses was estimated at $200.
A Glock pistol reported stolen in Ozark County, the value not given, was also reportedly found with Abbott at the time of his arrest. He reportedly told officers he was given both firearms as payment for debt in lieu of cash by another person.
As a convicted felon, Abbott is barred from being in possession of firearms.
In January, Abbott was arrested on charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Responding officer Josh Wichowski reported at the time he was called to the emergency room at Ozarks Medical Center to interview a man who said he had been assaulted by Abbott with a baseball bat.
Wichowski stated he observed swelling and redness to the victim’s right knee, ankle and back as a result. Two other men reportedly witnessed the assault and the weapon allegedly used in the incident was recovered and submitted into evidence.
In 2013, Abbott was convicted to six years in prison on two Oregon County charges of first-degree tampering.
Another open case includes a charge of first-degree tampering from August 2016. Online court records show the case was bound over to circuit court on July 5, 2017, but further court action on the matter has not been found using an online search.
Charges filed in 2019, beginning in March, included two counts of stealing $750 or more, two counts of stealing a motor vehicle, two counts of third-degree domestic assault, three counts of stealing and a count each of first-degree harassment, fourth-degree domestic assault, second-degree burglary.
Court records show that, on May 18, he pleaded guilty to a count of stealing $750 or more as part of a plea agreement and was handed a five-year suspended execution of sentence with five years of supervised probation.
Abbott also has pending cases dating back to 2019 in other area counties; watch the Quill for details on charges in Ozark, Douglas, Wright, Christian and Greene counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.