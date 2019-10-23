Cabool Area Chamber of Commerce will host a job fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Family Life Center on Ozark Street.
Schools, training facilities, and big and small businesses are invited to participate.
Contact Rosanna at 417-962-3002 or caboolchamber@gmail.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.