Twenty-eight people addressed the West Plains City Council during a public hearing held Monday in the civic center, voicing their opinions regarding a proposed mask mandate. The overwhelming majority of speakers were opposed.
Many of the those who spoke against the mandate cited the impracticability of enforcing it, potential local economic repercussions, religious stances and perceived threats to their health and personal freedoms as their reasons for opposition.
The majority said they are not against people choosing to wear masks, and believe the practice should be considered a matter of personal choice.
Speakers challenging the proposal included local business leaders, military veterans and generally concerned citizens, some of whom live outside of West Plains but said they conduct much of their business and interactions within the city.
The few people who did speak in favor of the mandate said they believe it would help increase the number of people wearing masks while in public, which in turn would help curb the coronavirus' spread and prevent the chance of another economic shutdown.
The hearing was planned with tickets available to admit 70 speakers, 35 in each of two sessions. Attendance at the 3 p.m. first session was lower than planned for, with only 11 people speaking.
Participation in the 5 p.m. session increased, as more people showed up after getting off work, a few noting they hadn’t expected to speak since they arrived after 5 p.m. The total number of speakers during the second session was 17.
As the public arrived, city officials guided them to seating in the theater, trying to space people to comply with social distancing recommendations and separate those speaking from those spectating.
While in the theater, attendees were able to watch a livestream feed of the council and speakers on a screen over the stage. Speakers were given three minutes each to make their points.
“We were very pleased with how the hearing went,” Community Services Director Todd Shanks said Tuesday. “Everyone was respectful to others and the city officials who helped with the event.”
Shanks noted that the city chose the format of the the hearing as a way to try to ensure public safety and to make sure there were no interruptions to the council or speakers.
There were still questions raised by members of the public regarding safety and inclusion of all who wanted to speak. Though the hearing was announced a week in advance, tickets were only available to speakers on the day of the hearing.
Councilman Johnny Murrell said he received emails from citizens asking why tickets weren’t made available prior to Monday, or why the hearing was held on a weekday.
Councilwoman Jessica Nease also said she, and possibly other council members, received messages from community members who couldn’t attend but wanted to be heard.
“Before the meeting, between emails, phone calls, Facebook messages, et cetera, I had close to 100 individuals contact me regarding the proposed ordinance,” Nease said.
“The overwhelming majority believe that wearing masks is an appropriate measure for slowing the transmission of COVID-19," she elaborated. "However, the majority of people also feel that it should be their individual choice to wear one, or a business’ choice whether or not to require it.”
She added that she received messages from people who wanted to speak but didn’t feel safe attending the hearing.
Murrell said the meeting didn’t really change his opinion on the mandate. While as yet undecided, he expressed concerns regarding enforcement, exemptions of people and activities, and whether the mandate is necessary at this time. He said he wants to hear what fellow council members have to say during their upcoming meeting next Monday.
The first reading of the proposed ordinance will be done during that meeting. According to City Clerk Mallory Snodgras, if it passes the first reading, then changes will likely be made and it will be presented council to again for a second reading at a later date, which has not yet been set.
During the hearing, the first speaker was Howell County Health Administrator Chris Gilliam, who acknowledged that there had been a spike in COVID-19 cases in July, but he said the rate of new cases has fallen since then.
As of Monday, Howell County reported 165 cumulative cases of coronavirus infection -- after two separate announcements made Tuesday, the health department's count as of press time is 175 cases of infection, with 19 of those cases considered currently active.
When asked by council members whether the health department would recommend a countywide mask mandate, Gilliam said no.
“We are just not there with the numbers yet,” Gilliam said, noting the county’s infection rate is lower than the state’s average.
If the council passes the bill after the second reading, it will become an ordinance.
The health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to strongly recommend people follow health safety guidelines such as social distancing of 6 feet between those who do not share households, frequent hand washing and wearing facial masks when possible.
Though a number of Missouri communities, especially in more densely-populated urban areas, have implemented mask mandates, on Monday the list of communities doing so fell by one. The Joplin City Council, which had passed a mask mandate ordinance July 9, was scheduled to renew it Monday, but during the meeting the council voted to 5-4 to let the ordinance expire.
Critics of the ordinance said it had done little to significantly affect the spread of the virus, while those in favor of keeping it said had it not been in effect long enough to see results.
