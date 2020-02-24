Ozarks Christian Academy officials remind the public that from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. March 3, all are invited to meet school staff, visit classrooms and learn more about the school during Community Day.
The K-12 school offers classical Christian education, said Headmaster Vance Viscusi, and student ambassadors and staff will be on hand to present the school’s philosophy and culture. Administration will also be available for questions.
Ozarks Christian Academy is newly located at 210 Allen St. in West Plains. All who are interested in learning more are encouraged to attend. Light refreshments will be served.
Families considering enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year are encouraged to apply early.
For more information call the main office, 255-1622.
