A flag retirement ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 14 in the beer garden at AMVETS Post 98 on Old U.S.160/County Road 6070 in West Plains.
Provost Marshal Duane Bradshaw invites the public to bring tattered and worn flags to be properly retired from use and learn the proper procedure to retire a flag.
For more information, call 256-6986.
