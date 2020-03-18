In an announcement made Wednesday morning, Gov. Mike Parson postponed April 7 general municipal elections across Missouri until June 2, though absentee voting already begun will continue through that time.
The executive order comes as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic; in Missouri, 15 patients have been confirmed to have the respiratory disease, and one has died.
Parson’s order allows already-printed ballots to be used for the rescheduled elections, and residents who turn 18 by April 7 will be allowed to vote.
According to Howell County Clerk Kelly Waggoner, in-person absentee voting will be extended until 5 p.m. on June 1 and voters can request a mail-in ballot until May 20. However, the deadline to register to vote for the general municipal election will not be extended, since it passed on March 11.
“I’m pleased the governor is taking a proactive measure,” Waggoner said. “It will also give us more time to plan how to handle the election.”
She added that many election judges are senior citizens and she believes the postponement will help protect them.
“We only have eight polling locations open for municipal elections, compared to 23 during a larger election,” Waggoner said. “I believe we will be able to go forward with the election in June.”
West Plains City Clerk Mallory Snodgras said city officials fully support the governor’s decision.
“The health and well-being of the community is of the utmost importance right now,” Snodgras said, pointing out what some might consider a silver lining: Delaying the elections will give voters extra time to research the West Plains city charter amendment which will be on the June ballot for West Plains city residents.
“We encourage every citizen to be knowledgable and informed about the charter changes,” she said.
“Given the growing concern surrounding COVID-19 and the large number of people elections attract, postponing Missouri’s municipal elections is a necessary step to help combat the spread of the virus and protect the health and safety of Missouri voters,” Parson said. “Postponing an election is not easy, but we are all in this together.”
Parson thanked Missouri Secretary of State of Jay Ashcroft and the state’s 116 election authorities for their leadership, cooperation and commitment to doing what is best for their communities.
Ashcroft, who on Tuesday said the elections would continue as normal, said he supported the governor’s decision.
“I deeply appreciate Gov. Parson’s quick approval and am thankful to the local election authorities — your county clerks and boards of election — who have worked through developing health concerns to find a unified and secure means of implementing out next election,” he said.
