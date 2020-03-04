West Plains Area Farmers Market invites the public to join us for filling and fun activities this Saturday.
BISCUITS AND GRAVY FUNDRAISER
From 9 a.m. to noon, we will host a biscuits and gravy fundraiser in the Trillium Trust Community Center room at East Towne Village. Reservations are not needed, and plates are just $5 for adults and $2 for children 12 and younger. Beverages are available for a nominal charge. Market vendors will set up their items during the fundraiser. Proceeds of the event will benefit WPAFM.
The biscuits, sausage gravy and scrambled eggs will be made from scratch in Trillium Trust’s certified kitchen by Caleb Porter, market manager and owner of PHC Crafts. Chateauvert Farm is donating the sausage for the gravy. The non-GMO eggs will be donated by Chateauvert Farm and Kelly Hollow Farms.
Raven Wolf Forge & Wares will host a coffee and tea bar with a portion of the proceeds to benefit WPAFM. Hot chocolate and water will also be available. Signature market coffee mugs, donated by PHC Crafts, will be on sale for only $10 per mug. We are grateful to Victory Family Worship Center volunteers for helping during the event.
WPAFM wishes to thank East Towne Village and Trillium Trust for allowing this awesome location to be our indoor and outdoor year-round home.
2020 HOME & GARDEN SHOW
In addition to our fundraiser and market on Saturday, we will have a booth at the 2020 Home & Garden Show at the civic center. Before heading to the civic center on Saturday, stop by the market and enjoy a hearty breakfast of biscuits, sausage gravy and scrambled eggs.
ARTISANS OF THE OZARKS
Wages Brewing Company will hold its monthly Artisans of the Ozarks event from noon until 5 p.m. The event, held the first Saturday of every month, showcases local artists, gardeners and artisans. The event is held in front of Wages and there is no cost to attend, and no cost to be a vendor. This is a great way to support local artisans and a local business with steadfast community support.
We are located at East Towne Village inside Trillium Trust Community Center’s room at 1380 Bill Virdon Blvd., less than half a mile east of the civic center and across the street from Dollar General.
Trillium Trust Community Center is next to Wages Brewing Company and Taproom. Enterprise Rent-A-Car is also located at East Towne Village.
To contact the market call or text 417-213-1148, email wpafarmersmarket@gmail.com or visit WestPlainsAreaFarmersMarket on Facebook and @WPAFM on Twitter.
WPAFM invites new vendors to participate in serving the community. Small local farmers, home gardeners and crafters are always welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.