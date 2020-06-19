Wilma Brown

Wilma Dean Brown, 92, of Viola, Ark., formerly of Moody, Mo., passed from this life on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Viola, Ark. Dean was born on March 11, 1928, to Loyd Rennie Batterton and Beulah Arenda (Emery) Batterton in Viola, Ark.
Dean was united in marriage to Mylo John Brown on May 31, 1946, in Kansas City, Kan. Dean spent her working years in customer service for Bell Telephone Company. She showed Fox Trotters and was a member of the Missouri Fox Trot Association and the Viola Church of Christ.
Dean loved her family, her church family, life, fishing, camping at Cloud Nine and traveling. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, aunt and friend.
Dean is survived by her four brothers Jack Batterton of Viola, Ark., Jewell Batterton and wife Barbara of Viola, Ark., Jim Batterton of Viola, Ark., and Terry “Hoppy” Batterton of Viola, Ark.; three sisters Janette Schlie and husband Gary of Independence, Mo., Sue Billings of Viola, Ark., and Pam Burns and husband Larry of Viola, Ark.; many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother Smokey Batterton, sister Wanda Guffey, nephew Joe Batterton, two sisters-in-law Peggy Batterton and Sharon Batterton, and two brothers-in-law Howard Billings and Bob Halphin.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Flora Cemetery in Viola, Ark., with Bro. Alan Talburt officiating. Dean lay in state from 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Barker Funeral Home in Salem, Ark.
Pallbearers are Terry Batterton, Kelly Batterton, Mike Batterton, Scott Batterton, Danny Guffey, and Shawn Batterton. Honorary pallbearers are all the nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Arkansas Children’s Hospital or the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are under the direction of Barker Funeral Home in Salem, Arkansas. Guests may sign an online registry @www.barkerfuneral.com.
