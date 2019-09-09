Paul Eldringhoff

Funeral services for Paul Louis Eldringhoff, 83, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Eldringhoff passed away at 9:20 a.m., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at NHC Healthcare.
He was born Aug. 10, 1936, at White Church, Mo., to Conrad Henry Eldringhoff and Easter Pauline Baser Eldringhoff. Mr. Eldringhoff attended school at White Church. Before his retirement, he worked at Trask Lumber Company and the Feed Mill. He enjoyed coon hunting and square dancing and was known for his strength.
He is survived by two brothers, Al Eldringhoff, White Church, Mo., and Maurice Eldringhoff and wife Darlene, Summersville, Mo.; one sister Rosalie Chase, Eureka, Mo.; two sisters-in-law Nellie Eldringhoff, Lebanon, Mo., and Dorothy Eldringhoff, Bowman, N.D.; and many nieces and nephews.
His parents, two brothers Don Eldringhoff and his twin Stephen Eldringhoff and three sisters Novella Verplancke, Electa Eldringhoff and Katherine Melvin preceded him in death.
Mr. Eldringhoff will lie in state from 5 until 9 p.m., Tuesday, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Cemetery and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
