Trina Campbell 

Trina Anne Campbell, 59, Willow Springs, Mo., passed away at 8:49 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, Mo.
She was born July 16, 1961, at Ashtabula, Ohio, to Thomas Campbell and Betty Wise Campbell. Trina loved her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She enjoyed writing letters, crossword puzzles and doing things for others.
She is survived by one sister Tina Huey and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Her parents and one sister Tomasina Talfeski preceded her in death.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
