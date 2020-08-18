Members of the West Plains R-7 school board will hold an open session meeting regarding a possible tax collection rate increase at 5 p.m. tonight at the West Plains Elementary Library, followed by a vote of school members.
The proposed tax rate is $3.8345 per $100 assessed valuation, an increase from $3.8144 per $100 in assessed valuation in 2019.
Public comment will be taken preceding the vote setting the rate and the meeting will also be accessible via Zoom.
The meeting ID number is 929 1182 1354, and the password is 741226.
Following the vote, the meeting is expected to go into closed session at about 5:15 p.m. so board members can discuss real estate, personnel or other closed session matters.
The open session portion of the regular monthly meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and will also be accessible via Zoom, although through a different link. The meeting ID number is 933 9502 9108 and the password is 879754.
Regular agenda topics include academic reports, the annual audit, capital improvements, Ozarks Medical Center Zizzer Clinic and CARES Act funding updates, plus discussion of the Missouri School Board Association fall conference, a local compliance plan for special education, a Title IX Coordinator designation and the presentation of the superintendent’s report.
The board’s next regular monthly meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sept. 15 in the West Plains Elementary Library.
