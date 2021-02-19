The West Plains Daily Quill office is open until 3 p.m. today, with partial staffing due to road conditions.
Customers are welcome to drop by the office to pick up a copy of the paper, and encouraged to call 256-9191 or email for any other service needs. To send news tips and questions for the Editorial Department, email news@wpdailyquill.net; for the Sales Department, ads@wpdailyquill.net; and for the Printing Department, printing@wpdailyquill.net.
WEST PLAINS WARMING CENTERS
With West Plains grappling with heavy snowfall and extreme cold temperatures, West Plains city officials remind residents of additional options when it comes to staying warm this week.
Today, the West Plains Civic Center (110 St. Louis Street), the West Plains Public Library (750 West Broadway), and the Jimmie Carroll Sports Complex (corner of Olden and Howell Avenue) will all be open during the day, and in the evenings First Baptist Church will continue to remain open as a warming station.
WEST PLAINS R-7 ACTIVITIES
West Plains R-7 schools are not in session today, and virtual learning will not take place.
The high school girls basketball game vs. Camdenton that was to have been played Tuesday has been rescheduled for Saturday at Camdenton, weather permitting. Freshmen will begin at noon.
The Mid-Winter game and ceremony scheduled for Wednesday night has been postponed to Saturday, also as weather permits. Freshmen will start at noon. The Mid-Winter ceremony will be between JV and Varsity games. Location is to be determined.
Thursday's home boys basketball game vs. Kickapoo has been rescheduled for Feb. 26. Location is to be determined.
The meeting for sophomores interested in participating in the Early Degree Program next school year scheduled for this evening has been postponed. A new date is to be determined.
OZARKS HEALTHCARE
Due to continued poor road conditions, some Ozarks Healthcare locations are closed, will delay opening or will close early today.
Ozarks Healthcare Alton Clinic, Zizzer Clinic and Rheumatology Clinic and Ozarks Healthcare Thrift Store remain closed today.
Ozarks Healthcare Neurology will open at 9 a.m. and will close at 3:30 p.m.
Ozarks Healthcare Orthopedics and Spine will open at 9 a.m. and will close at 4 p.m.
Ozarks Healthcare Podiatry will open at 9 a.m. and close at 4 p.m.
Ozarks Healthcare Pediatrics will close at noon.
The Ozarks Healthcare Emergency Department remains open 24/7. All other locations, including the Ozarks Healthcare West Plains Walk-In Clinic and Mountain Grove Walk-In Clinic are open today during regular business hours.
Updates regarding area closures will be added as notices are received.
