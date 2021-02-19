A MEADOWLARK takes a break from filling up on bird seed in Bob Anderson's rural West Plains yard after recent snowfall. Anderson observed the brightly-plumed bird sat in the snow for a long time, prompting the hobby photographer to remark it "had to be cold." The bird's fluffy appearance comes from its feathers, which insulate and trap air warmed by its body heat to help the bird stay warm, according to Missouri Department of Conservation ornithologist Sarah Kendrick. That protective measure, plus staying active -- and eating plenty of extra food to keep their energy up -- helps birds survive harsh winters. Judging by the National Weather Service forecast, though, this meadowlark won't have to stay puffed up much longer: Saturday's high temperature is expected to be near 38 degrees, and Sunday's, 40. By Tuesday, some may be tempted to put their down coats away with the high potentially in the upper 50s.