Good Samaritan Care Clinic in Mtn. View has been awarded a $5,000 grant from BKD Foundation Southern Missouri, to be used to fund the clinic’s COVID-19 response.
Since February 2004, Good Samaritan Care Clinic has provided free health care in over 34,000 patient visits, to uninsured and low-income residents from multiple counties across southern Missouri.
On March 18, precautions were put into place by the clinic’s board of directors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic which have made it more difficult for the clinic to provide the same level of care for the hundreds of uninsured patients who make Good Samaritan their medical home, said clinic officials.
In an effort to minimize exposure risks to patients, community members, staff and volunteers, the precautions have included adjustments to program services and the temporary suspension of Monday evening medical clinics and scheduled dental clinics.
The measures were implemented by board members who expressed elevated concern for patients who solely rely on the medical services provided by Good Samaritan, including laboratory services and prescription medication access.
The BKD grant supplied by the charitable arm of the BKD accounting and financial advisory firm will be used to help pay current clinic operating expenses, as well as pay for a limited number of prescription refills and diabetic supplies for existing patients having difficulty paying out-of-pocket for needed prescription medication.
The funds will also be used to provide support for the clinic’s volunteers through the purchase of additional personal protective equipment, including masks, gloves, face shields and gowns, and future COVID-19 antibody testing for select volunteers and community servants.
Good Samaritan officials note with appreciation the grant was made possible through the generosity of the BKD Foundation and the advocacy of Good Samaritan Care Clinic’s own board member Gretchen Cliburn, CFP, CDFA.
Cliburn, director at BKD Wealth Advisors, has been an active and passionate member of GSCC’s board of directors since November 2018, clinic officials note. She is a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and Certified Divorce Financial Analyst (CDFA) and has worked at BKD Wealth Advisors since March 2008. She comes with a rich history of nonprofit involvement and is a great asset to GSCC’s board of directors.
