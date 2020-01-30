In honor of American Heart Month in February, Ozarks Medical Center will offer several free educational events and heart health screenings. West Plains Mayor Jack Pahlmann has signed a proclamation declaring February as Heart Month.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Protection, heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women. One in every four deaths in the United States is the result of heart disease.
Symptoms include chest discomfort, discomfort in other areas of the upper body including one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach and shortness of breath. Other signs may include breaking out in a cold sweat, nausea or lightheadedness.
“OMC is one of only nine hospitals in the state of Missouri with an accredited chest pain center. If a person exhibits symptoms of chest pain, 911 should be called. Early intervention improves outcomes, which is why we have the saying ‘time lost is muscle lost’ when it comes to heart attack,” said Dr. M. Faisal Khan, board certified interventional cardiologist at OMC.
“Listen to your heart. It may be trying to tell you something, said Director of Cardiopulmonary Services Devon Emerson. “Receiving prompt medical attention is crucial if you are suffering from a heart attack. If you experience any of the symptoms listed above, dial 911. The longer you wait, the greater your chances are of having irreversible heart damage or potentially not surviving your heart attack. When you use 911, you receive quick assessment and care as soon as emergency medical responders arrive. OMC is alerted so our specialized cardiac team is ready to continue your care as soon as you come through our doors.”
OMC offers a full line of cardiology care including round-the-clock interventional cardiology for patients suffering from a heart attack.
“American Heart Month is an excellent time to make an important decision to do everything you can to reduce your risk factors for heart disease,” said Dr. A.K. George, OMC board certified cardiologist. “Early detection of risk factors and lifestyle changes can reduce your risk and a free screening event is the place to get information to help you embark on a healthier lifestyle.”
Ozarks Medical Center Heart Care Services, located at 1115 Alaska Ave., Suite 114, provides complete cardiac care to the community, including open heart surgery, a 24/7 cardiac catheterization lab, diagnostic testing and cardiac rehabilitation program. OMC’s team of cardiology experts includes interventional cardiologists Dr. Kevin Crowe, MD and Dr. M. Faisal Khan, cardiologists Dr. A.K. George and Dr. Archana Sinha, and cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. William “Andy” McGee.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
Feb. 4 (6-7 p.m.): Community Education Dinner, OMC Parkway Center, 1211 Parkway Center, West Plains. The speaker is Dr. Kevin Crowe, board certified interventional cardiologist, discussing heart care. The dinner is free, but reservations are required. Call 257-6735.
Feb. 7 (6:30-10 a.m.): Free heart risk screening and heart healthy breakfast, OMC Heart Care Services, 1115 Alaska Ave., West Plains. A free Heart Health Screening that includes a lipid panel, glucose, A1C, blood pressure check, and a vein screening. Fasting is required for testing. OMC dietician will be on-hand with heart healthy recipes and samples. The event is free and no appointment is necessary except for the vein screening (for Venous Insufficiency). Additional low cost labs also are available for a minimal fee. Questions or to reserve a time for the vein screening, please call 257-6735.
Feb. 8 (11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.): Women With Heart Luncheon, South Campus, First Baptist Church, West Plains. A fundraising luncheon for OMC Heart Care Services. Tickets are $50 each. The guest speaker is Dr. Biplab Saha, board certified in pulmonology and internal medicine. Call 853-5200 for tickets or more information.
Feb. 21 (noon to 6 p.m.): OMC and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Blood Drive, OMC Parkway Center, 1211 Parkway Center, West Plains. Walk in, call 1-800-280-5337, or visit www.cbco.org/donate-blood/to make an appointment.
Feb. 24-28: Free Heart Risk Screening at OMC Family Medicine Clinics. Individuals may receive a free heart health screening including a lipid panel, glucose, A1C, and blood pressure check from an OMC rural health clinic. Additional low cost labs also are available for a minimal fee. Contact one of the clinics listed below for an appointment. OMC rural health clinic locations include: Alton Clinic, 100 Medical Drive, 417-778-7227; Gainesville Clinic, 37 Medical Drive, 417-679-4613; Mtn. Grove Medical Complex, 500 E. 19th St., 417-926-6563; Mtn. View Clinic, 220 N. Elm St., 417-934-2273; in West Plains, OMC Family Medicine, 181 N. Kentucky Ave., Suite 100, 417-257-5911 and 312 N. Kentucky Ave., 417-505-7100; Thayer/Mammoth Spring Clinic, 10675 Nettleton Ave., Thayer, 417-264-7136; Willow Springs, 201 West High Street, Suite 2, 417-252-6994; and Winona Clinic, 9104 Highway 19, 573-325-4237.
Feb. 27 (noon to 1 p.m.): Community Education Luncheon, Riverbend Restaurant, 80 Main St., Mammoth Spring, Ark. The speaker is Dr. Muhammad Khan, board certified in cardiovascular medicine & interventional cardiology, discussing heart care. The lunch is free, but reservations are required. Call 417-257-6735.
Feb. 28 (noon to 1 p.m.): Community Education Luncheon, Riverbend Restaurant, 80 Main St., Mammoth Spring, Ark. The speaker is Dr. William McGee, board certified cardiothoracic surgeon, discussing heart care. The lunch is free, but reservations are required. Call 417-257-6793.
