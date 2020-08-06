Graveside services for Norma Jeanne Adams, 83, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at Howell Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Adams died 4:08 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at West Vue Nursing Center. She was born March 15, 1937, at Hickman, Ky., the daughter of William Paul Pierson and Mary Alice Mast Pierson. On June 2, 1955, she was married at Hernando, Miss., to Eugene (Gene) Adams who preceded her in death on Aug. 31, 2013.
Before her retirement, Mrs. Adams was employed as a bookkeeper at Burton Creek Pharmacy. She loved to watch college basketball, Cardinals baseball and reading. She loved her family, especially her grandkids.
She is survived by four children Leslie "Jane" Pingleton, husband Larry, West Plains, Mo., David Adams, wife Lisa, Fenton, Mo., Karen Toellner, husband Bil, Fort Worth, Texas, and Sharon Adams, Columbia, Mo.; five grandchildren Billy "Bud" Toellner, Mat Toellner, Courtney Woodruff, Seth Pingleton and Emma Carter; one brother Jim Watson, wife Debbie, state of Florida; two sisters Beth Moore, Oklahoma City, Okla., and Dixie Barnett, Springfield, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.
Her parents, husband, two sisters Billie June Black and Betty Sue Sizemore, and one brother Earnest Pierson preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Judes Children's Hospital and may be left or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
