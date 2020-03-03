An update on the Missouri State University-West Plains Fab Lab at the Greater Ozarks Center for Advanced Technology will be presented at the March 13 meeting of the Friends of the Garnett Library.
Jim Hart, assistant professor of technology and computer information systems/computer graphics and programming, will give a real-time progress report of Fab Academy activities.
These include principles and practices, project management computer-aided design, computer-controlled cutting, electronics production, electronics design, 3D scanning and printing, and computer-controlled machining.
Those attending also will hear about the history of the Fab Academy, the GOCAT Fab Lab and future initiatives. An interactive tour of the lab will follow the presentation
The luncheon and meeting will take place from noon to 1 p.m. March 13 at GOCAT, 395 Jackie D. Garrett Drive, in West Plains. Parking is available in center’s lot.
Cost of the meal is $10, payable at the door. Those wishing to eat should make a reservation by calling 255-7940 or emailing FriendsofGarnettLibrary@MissouriState.edu by 5 p.m. March 11.
For more information about Friends of the Garnett Library and how to join, visit the organization’s website, wp.missouristate.edu/development/friends, or call 255-7940.
