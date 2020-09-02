The Baxter County, Ark., Sheriff’s Department has identified the body of a man found in the Pigeon Creek area of Lake Norfork as Andrew A. Cunningham, 43, with a last known address of Cotter, Ark.
Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery added investigators were assisted in Cunningham's identification by acquaintances of the victim. Baxter County authorities have been in communication with the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office in Little Rock, where the body was sent to be autopsied, and while the report has yet to be finalized there is no indication there was foul play.
The case will remain open until the autopsy is complete, Montgomery said.
The death was reported at about 12:20 p.m. Saturday at Wolfley Hole, according to Montgomery. Sheriff’s deputies and Rangers with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers responded to the location by boat and recovered the body, thought to have been in the water for several days.
