West Plains, MO (65775)

Today

Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late at night. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.