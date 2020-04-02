The West Plains City Council will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. Friday at West Plains City Hall, 1910 Holiday Lane. The meeting will be broadcast on the Zoom teleconferencing app for the public.
There are seven action items on the agenda, including five bids, and a bill is up for council approval.
The two non-bid-related items include action regarding the maximum occupancy for essential businesses, also known as occupancy load limit, and a site development plan for Tractor Supply Company store near the former location of Skateland location on U.S. 160.
An ordinance will be put to council members for approval, authorizing Mayor Jack Pahlmann to apply for federal financial assistance on behalf of the city and to execute contracts resulting from grant applications between the city and the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission.
Other items the council is expected to act upon include a bid for generator air filters; bids for concrete, gravel and asphalt for the 2021 fiscal year; and bids for fencing for the dog park and basketball courts for the Parks & Recreation Department.
A work session will be held in which the council will review the utility budget and city budget for FY21 fiscal year and take public comment on the budget.
Public wishing to attend the meeting can visit https://zoom.us/join and use 273 951 2116 as the meeting ID and 2567176 as the password. The agenda and council information can be found https://westplains.net/city-council-meeting-agenda/.
