Quill sports writer Chris Herbolsheimer has been promoted to sports editor for the West Plains Daily Quill, announces Publisher Jim Perry.
Herbolsheimer began his career at the Quill in January, at the tail end of a thrilling basketball season for several area schools -- and just before the COVID-19 pandemic put an end to the baseball season before it could even start.
“When Chris was first hired as a sports writer, he took off running with the hopes of expanding sports coverage in the area,” said Quill General Manager/Managing Editor Allison Skinner. “He is a seasoned photographer and writer and brings a unique style and quality to his readers every day."
"During one of the toughest times when the pandemic caused most sports to come to a screeching halt, Chris still managed to continue to write enriching articles, including about sports history and highlights and features on locals, and even created a fantasy baseball league for readers to enjoy," Skinner continued. "He really made an effort to find a new way of doing things during a difficult time to keep sports news alive. I look forward to seeing what he will do next.”
As sports editor, Herbolsheimer will continue to work directly with area schools, athletes and the community at large to promote local sports. He will be responsible for directing reporting and looks forward to receiving sports-related news tips directly from the community. Readers are invited to send tips and coverage requests to Herbolsheimer by email at sports@wpdailyquill.net or by calling 256-9191.
"I am honored to hold this title that was previously held by individuals that I respect tremendously," said Herbolsheimer. "Coming up as a sports writer amidst a global pandemic has been a trial by fire to say the least. It is my sincerest hope that I am able to provide a bright spot in the lives of my readers, coworkers, and predecessors"
In addition to his duties as sports editor, Herbolsheimer will continue writing his columns: "The Plains West of Thomasville," published weekly on the Outdoors Page, and "Metal to Rust," published weekly on the Auto Page.
Herbolsheimer is a lifelong resident of the West Plains; he was born in the West Plains Memorial Hospital, now Ozarks Medical Center, and graduated from West Plains High School.
He is married to Sylvia Hershenson who teaches gifted education at the West Plains R-7 School District. They are both active locally and feel the responsibility of doing their part to better their community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.