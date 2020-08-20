Emily Ledgerwood hopes to remind everyone there are talented artists and other creative people right in their own communities, and encourages everyone with artistic ambitions to find their own niche no matter the skill level or medium.
Legerwood is the owner of Mtn. View Chamber of Commerce’s August Business of the Month, The Neighborhood Tribe, on First Street in downtown Mtn. View.
She spent most of her life in Austin, Texas, but her roots are in the Ozarks — she spent many summers with her father’s family in the Birch Tree area. When she got the chance, Ledgerwood moved to Birch Tree and opened a 400-square-foot store there.
About a year ago, she got the opportunity to move into her current space at 204 W. First St., next to Sunshine Market.
The Neighborhood Tribe offers cooperative space for crafters, fine artists and other makers, and sometimes the materials and know-how as well, through crafting sessions that have recently included fabric gnomes, dream catchers, fashion illustration and children’s art classes.
Natural beauty products, original art works, prints, photography, handcrafted jewelry and decorative items and clothing are some of the products offered for sale.
A co-op kitchen and bakery facilitates HealthNutz Ozarks, a loaded tea, protein shake and iced mocha bar that also offers some food items like granola bowls. Baked goods are also available.
This past spring, the first outbreaks of COVID-19, and limits on large gatherings that came with them, put a temporary halt to workshops but motivated Ledgerwood to direct her energy toward preparing and opening an outdoor seating area. And it was a necessity for hosting events following social distancing guidelines.
As restrictions are relaxed, the store now has a space for yoga classes, and a will host a Heart of the Neighborhood Fall Fest on Oct. 10. Ledgerwood has a goal of 170 art and farmer’s market vendors, what she used to see and has missed from her time in Austin, Texas.
The Neighborhood Tribe is also an entertainment venue with a community benefit: A live music event held there in December, featuring Jessamyn Orchard, raised $800 to help pay off outstanding afternoon milk balances at the Mtn. View Elementary School.
Store hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The kitchen is open at 8 a.m. each day the store is open.
Call 713-997-0260, visit the Facebook page @theneighborhoodtribe or the web page at thenieghborhoodtribe.com to shop online.
