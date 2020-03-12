The Howell County Democratic Committee will host a countywide mass meeting at 7 p.m. April 6 at Ozarks Small Business Incubator, 408 Washington Ave. in West Plains.
During the meeting, primary voters will caucus to be elected as presidential delegates to the Congressional and State Democratic Conventions.
Delegates will be apportioned to presidential candidates succeeding the results of the primary election and voters are encouraged to participate in caucusing to select the delegates for their preferred candidate. These delegates will be responsible for selecting the congressional level and state level presidential electors who will cast their votes for the president nominee at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.
The national convention will take place from July 13 to 16 in Milwaukee, Wisc.
Participation is open to anyone who is registered to vote in Howell County and who voted in the March 10 presidential primary election.
