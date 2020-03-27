Zelma Fare Johnston

Zelma was born on June 27, 1925, and went to be with the Lord on March 24, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents Edward Henry Fare and Alta Clora (Huff) Fare Bennett; two sisters Ilene Fare Morrison, Eva Laverne Bennett Gastineau, and two brothers Joseph Edward Fare and James “Harry” Fare. She was also preceded in death by her close friends of over 65 years, Lois and Bill Zierman.
Zelma and Guy Henry Johnston were married on Oct. 15, 1941. On June 22, 1944, Guy was KIA during WWII in the jungles of New Guinea. Their marriage was short lived, but their love never died.
Zelma lived her early life in West Plains, Mo., and was a member of the Church of God. She devoted her life to raising their son who held her hand as she began her final journey.
Zelma is survived by one son Guy E. Johnston, (Candy) of Raymore, Mo., two brothers Ralph M. Fare (Bonnie) of Caulfield, Mo., and Harvey O. Bennett (Roberta) of Tarkio, Mo.; three grandchildren Derick A. Johnston, Desire’e K. Almanza (Albert), Shawn M. Johnston; and seven great-grandchildren Austin, Kaitlynn, David, Logan, Ely, Wyatt and Jocelynn. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Lois Fare (Harry) of St. Joseph, Mo., and a host of nieces and nephews.
Zelma resided in Raymore, Mo., with her family where she enjoyed gardening, sewing, making quilts and spending time with her grandchildren. She will truly be missed. Memorial services in Amy Cemetery to be announced.
