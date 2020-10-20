The Missouri 4-H Foundation will host its first virtual quilt auction this fall and is seeking donations of handmade quilts of all sizes, either machine- or hand-quilted.
“Proceeds from individual quilts can benefit a county or statewide 4-H program,” said Rachel Augustine, Missouri 4-H Foundation director.
“It has been a challenging year for many 4-H clubs that have had to cancel local fundraisers because of COVID-19, and this is one small way we can help raise support locally and showcase the incredible artistry of our 4-H volunteers, members and donors,” Augustine said.
The silent auction runs Nov. 16 to Nov. 22. A link to the online bidding site will be posted on the Missouri 4-H Foundation’s website, at extension.missouri.edu/programs/missouri-4-h-foundation, and Facebook page, @mo4hfoundation. Visit fb.me/e/3hOyhBri4 for information and updates.
To donate a quilt, contact Chris Willow at willowc@missouri.edu or 573-882-2680. Quilts must be received by Nov. 9 at the Missouri 4-H Foundation office, 109 Whitten Hall, Columbia, MO 65211.
