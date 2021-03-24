West Plains native Daniel Cordel, a chief petty officer serving aboard the U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill in the Indian Ocean, was part of a recent operation which seized illicit weapons and weapons components, Navy officials report.
The contraband was seized last month from two stateless dhows used in the Red Sea and Western Indian Ocean region, in international waters off the coast of Somalia. A dhow is a traditional sailing vessel.
According to a U.S. Navy press release, the cache of weapons consisted of thousands of AK-47 assault rifles, light machine guns, heavy sniper rifles, rocket-propelled grenade launchers and crew-served weapons. Other weapons components included barrels, stocks, optical scopes and weapon systems.
“It was the biggest maritime interdiction operation I’ve run as a boarding officer,” said Cordel. “The seizure demonstrated the success of our joint operation with the Coast Guard in the 5th Fleet.”
The seizure of illicit weapons was conducted as part of the U.S. Navy’s regular maritime security operations in the region. The routine patrols are performed to ensure the free flow of commerce for legitimate traffic and to disrupt the transport of illicit cargo that often funds terrorism and unlawful activity.
