Dorothy Miller 

A memorial service for Dorothy Darlene Miller, 73, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Miller passed away peacefully at 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Brooke Haven Healthcare.
She was born March 10, 1947, in West Plains, Mo., to Dee Thompson and Vivian Marshall. Dorothy attended West Plains High School and graduated with the Class of 1965.
She liked to sing karaoke and play bingo. Dorothy loved life and people; she had many friends. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.
She is survived by her daughter Angela Survillo and friend Brandon Parrish, West Plains, her son Gregory Miller and friend, Kristin Johnson, Overland, Mo., two grandchildren Khristine Eley, St. Charles, Mo., and Haley Miller, Argyle, Texas, one great-grandchild Skyy Collins, West Plains, one brother Jack Heath, Elizabeth, Ky., two sisters Pearl Lung, Sage, Ark. and Linda Layton, St. Louis, Mo., and extended family and friends.
Her parents, one daughter Kimberly Ann Miller, one granddaughter Brianna Fernow and one brother Donnie Turner preceded her in death.
Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. Saturday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Homeland Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.