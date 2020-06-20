Mr. John Edward LaRose died unexpectedly after an ongoing illness. He passed away during the early morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at the Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains, Mo. He was 72 years old.
John is survived by his wife Mary (Mitas) LaRose of Alton, Mo.; his children Stephanie (Alex) Tappe, Edward (Beth) LaRose, Christine (Warren) Beason, Matthew (Melissa) LaRose, Amanda (Jerry) Willets and Felicia LaRose from a previous marriage; seven grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. John is also survived by his brothers Bob LaRose, Fred (the late Cathy) LaRose, Michael (Gerry) LaRose and baby sister Kathleen LaRose.
He is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Lucille (Stone) LaRose of St. Louis, his brother Kenneth LaRose and sister Carol Pfountz.
John was born on March 22, 1947, in St. Louis, Mo. He enlisted into the United States Marine Corps in 1964 and was a combat veteran during Vietnam. He married his wife Mary in August 1978 in St. Louis, Mo., and remained married until his death. They had five wonderful children.
John moved with his family to Springfield, Mo., where he attended Southwest Missouri State University and graduated with a bachelor's in 1986. He also attended Drury University and graduated in 1995 with a second bachelor’s degree. That same year he retired and with his family moved on to a 15-acre plot near Alton, Mo., where he spent the majority of the remainder of his life.
John was cremated and his funeral service is to be announced. Burial will be at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Mo.
