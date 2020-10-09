Shirley Nichols 

Graveside services for Shirley Louise Nichols, 78, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Howell Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Nichols passed away at 9:36 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Cox Medical Center South, Springfield, Mo.
She was born April 5, 1942, at Pocahontas, Ark., to Kenoth Vandergriff and Irene Sparlin Vandergriff. On June 20, 1958, she was married at Pocahontas, Ark., to Charles Nichols. Shirley enjoyed camping, fishing, sewing and music parties. Mrs. Nichols was a member of the Pentecostal Revival Center.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Charles Nichols, of the family home; one daughter Pam Nichols, West Plains, Mo.; one grandson Brian Nichols, West Plains; one sister Wanda Smith, Ravenden Spring, Ark.; one brother and sister-in-law Melvin and Wilma Nichols, West Plains; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her parents, two brothers, Elvis (Pete) and Bill Vandergriff, and one sister Helen Schafer preceded her in death.
Mrs. Nichols will lie in state from 5 until 8 p.m. Sunday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Pentecostal Revival Center and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
