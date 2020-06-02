Roger Barnes

Roger Alan Barnes passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at his home with family by his side.
He was born July 20, 1952, at West Plains, Mo., to the late Francis (Frank) Barnes and Helen Bandy Barnes.
He is survived by his wife Tammy Willard Barnes, of the family home; sons Matt and wife Chrisy West Plains, Mo., Luke and wife Angie, Springfield, Mo., daughter Mindy Ipock and husband Ron, Eminence, Mo., stepdaughter Amy Lipford and husband Marcus, West Plains, Mo., stepson Eric Brown and wife Rachel, Johnson City, Tenn.; mother-in-law Leona Willard, West Plains, Mo.; grandchildren Broc and Brylee Barnes, Natalie and Toby Barnes, Kourtnee McDaniel, Hunter and Josh Ipock, Courtney (Doug) Gibboney, Hayley Baca, Madison, Abby and Tori Lipford and Drew Brown, Ayla (Nathan) Martin, Brianna Ipock and one great-grandson, Aiden Martin; sister, Ann Lester and husband Jim “Frog”, Boaz, Ala.; sister-in-law Diana Bandy and husband Bob Bandy, Marion, Ind.; brother-in-law Mike Mullenix, Marion, Ind., and sister-in-law Janet Mullenix, Marion, Ind.; many nieces, nephews, cousins and childhood best friend Kem Friga, including one red head stepson Brendon Wilson.
His wife of 30 years Debbie Barnes, father Frank Barnes, father-in-law and mother-in-law Fred and Wanda Mullenix, brother Mike Barnes and Jason Ledbetter preceded him in death.
Roger graduated from West Plains High School with the class of 1970. On Dec. 13, 1975, he was married at Marion, Ind., to Debra “Debbie” Sue Mullenix. After the death of his first wife, Debbie, he married Tammy Sue Willard on Oct. 5, 2013.
He was a veteran, having served with the United States Army. Mr. Barnes worked as a boilermaker before his retirement. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids; loved fishing, hunting, St. Louis Cardinals and collecting guns. His favorite hobby was making people laugh with his bathing suit.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House and can be sent to his granddaughter, Kourtnee McDaniel, at 12243 Ipock Road, Eminence, Mo.
A celebration of life will be held June 14, 2020, at the family farm, with Wayne Stewart officiating.
Local arrangements are under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc., West Plains, Mo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.