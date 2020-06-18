The West Plains Planning & Zoning Commission will hold its regular meeting following a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. today in the West Plains City Hall Council Chambers, 1910 Holiday Lane.
The public hearing will be in regard to a U.S. 63/Business U.S. 63 annexation.
Following the public meeting the commission will approve the minutes of the May 14 meeting and hear citizens requests regarding the U.S. 63/Business U.S. 63 annexation.
